How alcohol ecommerce sales are being impacted across North America
April 01, 2020
The ongoing situation related to COVID-19 has caused swift and immediate impact across the U.S. and Canadian economy. In these times, many customers are turning to delivery services as a safer alternative as they spend more time at home. The beverage alcohol industry is experiencing unprecedented demand in off premise beverage alcohol sales, and in particular, ecommerce beverage alcohol sales.
Leveraging Drizly (the leading ecommerce bevalc marketplace) sales data, this report aims to provide unfiltered insights into this growth in the bevalc industry across North America, as well as how consumer purchasing patterns are–or are not–shifting.
About the data
Drizly partners with 2,200+ retailers across North America to deliver beer, wine and liquor right to consumers’ doors. The data below breaks down impacts on sales, average order size, and consumer purchasing behavior on the Drizly platform, specifically.
The “baseline” referenced is defined as the actuals 8 weeks prior, in January of 2020. In other words, the baseline is what Drizly would have expected to see in March of 2020. This report will be updated twice weekly (Monday and Friday at 10AM) to track trends across North America.
Daily and Weekly Sales Impact
Weekly sales have only continued to accelerate. During the week of 3/30, sales were up a whopping 461% over baseline, or what we would have expected to see during this time.
Daily sales in prior weeks have been more volatile, but we’ve seen a pattern starting to emerge over the last couple of weeks, with higher increases in sales occurring earlier-mid week. This points to the notion that as more consumers are home during the work week, orders have begun to distribute more throughout the week, rather than fully concentrating on the weekend. Despite this, we are still seeing larger order volumes on the weekends. Drizly has continued to see its biggest day in sales ever on each Friday since 3/20. To a very large extent, this has been driven by new customers who have accounted for approximately 40% of orders (this is usually closer to 15%). New buyer sales, specifically, were up 1200% over baseline this past week.
Note the baseline for week of 3/23 does include Superbowl Sunday, which typically sees sales that are 50% higher than an average Sunday. Given this, the increase for this Sunday, 3/29 is slightly skewed and is actually higher.
Average Order Size by Day
Consumers are not only ordering more frequently, but also at a larger quantity per order. Average order size shot up to an average of 50% higher than baseline going in that second week (week of 3/16), indicating that consumers were exhibiting a “stock up” mentality. We did see this begin to drop during the week of 3/23, however average order size reached a new high this past week, up 74% over baseline as recent as this past Sunday, 4/5.
Weekly Market Sales Growth v. Baseline Across Top Drizly Markets
From the week of 3/23 to the week of 3/30, all markets experienced an acceleration in sales growth. This past week, that has slowed in some particular markets and continued to accelerate in others. The biggest jumps week over week occurred in Nashville, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Newark.
Sales Share by Category
We’ve seen category share remain fairly static over time, with some slight shifts in the direction of wine over the past couple of weeks (up to 44% at various points). This perhaps would point to the idea that maybe people are sticking to their standbys – at least from a categorical perspective – at this time. Over this past week, share has started to shift even closer back towards the norm, with wine coming back down slightly to 41% and beer rising up to 19%.
Subcategory Sales Growth v. Baseline
Generally, we are seeing consumers still shop the same top sellers on Drizly. Red wine continues to be the #1 seller on Drizly (with Cabernet Sauvignon being the #1 varietal), followed by white wine, vodka, bourbon, hard seltzer, alternative whiskeys, and tequila.
We have seen some of the smallest growth in the champagne and sparkling wine category – this could likely be attributed to the decrease in corporate ordering, as buyers for this category tend to skew towards corporate order or gifting use cases.
Liqueuers, cordials, and schnapps continue to see outpaced growth, with a major increase this week in particular, which is a potential indicator that folks may be experimenting with recipes or stocking up their bar cart while they're home. Beers are also making a comeback this week – with IPAs, ales, stouts and porters all at 740%+ growth in sales above the baseline.