How alcohol ecommerce sales are being impacted across North America

The ongoing situation related to COVID-19 has caused swift and immediate impact across the U.S. and Canadian economy. In these times, many customers are turning to delivery services as a safer alternative as they spend more time at home. The beverage alcohol industry is experiencing unprecedented demand in off premise beverage alcohol sales, and in particular, ecommerce beverage alcohol sales.

Leveraging Drizly (the leading ecommerce bevalc marketplace) sales data, this report aims to provide unfiltered insights into this growth in the bevalc industry across North America, as well as how consumer purchasing patterns are–or are not–shifting.

About the data

Drizly partners with 2,200+ retailers across North America to deliver beer, wine and liquor right to consumers’ doors. The data below breaks down impacts on sales, average order size, and consumer purchasing behavior on the Drizly platform, specifically.

The “baseline” referenced is defined as the actuals 8 weeks prior, in January of 2020. In other words, the baseline is what Drizly would have expected to see in March of 2020. This report will be updated twice weekly (Monday and Friday at 10AM) to track trends across North America.

Daily and Weekly Sales Impact

Weekly sales have only continued to accelerate. During the week of 3/30, sales were up a whopping 461% over baseline, or what we would have expected to see during this time.

Daily sales in prior weeks have been more volatile, but we’ve seen a pattern starting to emerge over the last couple of weeks, with higher increases in sales occurring earlier-mid week. This points to the notion that as more consumers are home during the work week, orders have begun to distribute more throughout the week, rather than fully concentrating on the weekend. Despite this, we are still seeing larger order volumes on the weekends. Drizly has continued to see its biggest day in sales ever on each Friday since 3/20. To a very large extent, this has been driven by new customers who have accounted for approximately 40% of orders (this is usually closer to 15%). New buyer sales, specifically, were up 1200% over baseline this past week.